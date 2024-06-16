Auxier Asset Management Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

