Auxier Asset Management Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 48,763 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,119,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

BEN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

