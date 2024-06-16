Auxier Asset Management Has $2.41 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,605,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 782,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 630,384 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,413,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

