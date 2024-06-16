Auxier Asset Management Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,011,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,109 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CTSH opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
