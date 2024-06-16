Auxier Asset Management Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $59.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

