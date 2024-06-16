Auxier Asset Management Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 593,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 511,926 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $34.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

