Auxier Asset Management Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,978 shares of company stock worth $2,431,408. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

