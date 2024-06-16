Auxier Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $208.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.18 and a 12-month high of $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

