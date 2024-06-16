Auxier Asset Management Reduces Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.