Auxier Asset Management Sells 142 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

