Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,961 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

