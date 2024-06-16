Auxier Asset Management Sells 280 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,541. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

