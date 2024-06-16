Auxier Asset Management Sells 285 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $136.79 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

