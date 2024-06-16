Auxier Asset Management Sells 330 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 447.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,809 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.