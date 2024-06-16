Auxier Asset Management Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $186.98 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $263.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.