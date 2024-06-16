Auxier Asset Management Trims Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,051,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 139,551 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 170,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 993,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

