Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $62.19. Approximately 223,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 580,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,666 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 455,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

