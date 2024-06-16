Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.
NASDAQ:RNA opened at $39.64 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
