Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,495,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

AX opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

