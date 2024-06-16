Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Trading Down 13.4%

Shares of Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Free Report) fell 13.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Bam Bam Resources Stock Down 13.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

