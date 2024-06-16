Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.52. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 163,792 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.