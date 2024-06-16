Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bancroft Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
BCV opened at $15.47 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
