Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

BCV opened at $15.47 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

