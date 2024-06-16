Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,495 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 899,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

