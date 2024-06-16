Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,284 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $543,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

