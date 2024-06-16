Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.05

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 519462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 135.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

