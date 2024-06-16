BCE (NYSE:BCE) Shares Gap Down to $33.98

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.98, but opened at $33.01. BCE shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 171,559 shares.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

