Beacon Financial Group Acquires 120 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

