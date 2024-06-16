Beacon Financial Group Acquires Shares of 7,035 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 206,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $9,733,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $9,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. The business had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

