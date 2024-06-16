Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

CMCSA opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

