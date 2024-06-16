Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,688 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.