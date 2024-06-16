Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOV. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

DNOV stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

