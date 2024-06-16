Beacon Financial Group Buys 128 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Baidu were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.93.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

