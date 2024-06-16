Beacon Financial Group Buys 128 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Baidu were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on BIDU
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.