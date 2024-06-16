Beacon Financial Group Buys 1,307 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWF opened at $363.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $363.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.