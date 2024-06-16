Beacon Financial Group Buys Shares of 6,131 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after buying an additional 292,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Unum Group stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

