Beacon Financial Group Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.45 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

