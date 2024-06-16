Beacon Financial Group Has $4.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 33.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

