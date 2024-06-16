Beacon Financial Group Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,145,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,461,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MBB opened at $92.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
