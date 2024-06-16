Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in WPP were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in WPP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $7,486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 27.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in WPP by 732.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $46.76 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.