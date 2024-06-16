Beacon Financial Group Invests $296,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

