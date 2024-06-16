Beacon Financial Group Invests $297,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

