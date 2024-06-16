Beacon Financial Group Invests $423,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GJUL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,693,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

GJUL stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

