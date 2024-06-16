Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Boston Partners raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 315,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

