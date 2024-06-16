Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

