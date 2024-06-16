Beacon Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

