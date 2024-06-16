Beacon Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

