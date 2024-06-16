Beacon Financial Group Purchases Shares of 4,163 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

