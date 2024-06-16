Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $4,038,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,457,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:SNOW opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32.
Insider Activity
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
