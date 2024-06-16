Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $4,038,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,457,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.