Beacon Financial Group Sells 14,129 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

