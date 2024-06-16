Beacon Financial Group Sells 148 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $589.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.30. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $392.48 and a 12 month high of $592.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

