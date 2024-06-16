Beacon Financial Group Sells 3,763 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,284,000 after buying an additional 1,034,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.